Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $92.73

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.73 ($1.21) and traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.33). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 97 ($1.27), with a volume of 939,499 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.73. The company has a market capitalization of £123.19 million and a PE ratio of 38.80.

Venture Life Group Company Profile (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.