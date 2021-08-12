Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.52 Million

Analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to post sales of $151.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.60 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $131.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $566.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $561.00 million to $573.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $607.80 million, with estimates ranging from $603.00 million to $619.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vera Bradley.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Sunday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 11,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $126,001.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $14,971,669.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $54,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,772,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,076. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,410,000 after acquiring an additional 116,907 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 548,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 51,368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 49.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 117,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 33.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 321,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 81,076 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRA opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.79.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.