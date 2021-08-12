Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report sales of $54.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.22 million. Veracyte posted sales of $31.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year sales of $206.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $210.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $269.98 million, with estimates ranging from $255.74 million to $290.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,459.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Veracyte by 16.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,977,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 85.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period.

Shares of VCYT opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 0.75. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.