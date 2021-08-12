Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Vericel worth $17,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,236 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 13.6% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,866,000 after buying an additional 547,278 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $151,322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 12.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,537,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,415,000 after buying an additional 165,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 86.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 958,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,242,000 after buying an additional 443,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.45 and a beta of 2.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In other news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,228. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

