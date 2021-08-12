VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.0538 on Top Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.83 million and $6,382.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,045.79 or 0.99832299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00031165 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006584 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00070580 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001045 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00014629 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,915,705 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

