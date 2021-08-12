Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Boosted by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $1,967,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,664 shares of company stock valued at $262,615. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.64. 10,737,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,773,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.22. The company has a market cap of $230.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

