Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,835 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.4% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 133,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 19,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 400,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,664 shares of company stock worth $262,615 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,636,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,773,152. The firm has a market cap of $230.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

