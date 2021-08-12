Vertcoin (VTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.13 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $39.56 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,590.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.57 or 0.06883846 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $615.54 or 0.01380409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00376406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00137349 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.73 or 0.00582470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00349414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.92 or 0.00309299 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,307,222 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.