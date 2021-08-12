Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Tops $39.56 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001447 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $39.56 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,590.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.57 or 0.06883846 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $615.54 or 0.01380409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00376406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00137349 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.73 or 0.00582470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00349414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.92 or 0.00309299 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,307,222 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.