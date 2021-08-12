Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,177 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,467 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,406,000 after purchasing an additional 902,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

Shares of VRTX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.81. 3,579,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,366. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $283.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.