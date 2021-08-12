Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vertiv by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Vertiv by 453.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.47. 43,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,786. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 78.31% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

