Veru (VERU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

8/11/2021 – Veru was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

6/28/2021 – Veru had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $6.96 on Thursday. Veru Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Veru by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Veru during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

