VerusCoin (VRSC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $27,444.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $48.34 million and $27,444.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001710 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00046604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00144438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00152864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,164.33 or 0.99570004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.92 or 0.00872317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,719,269 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

