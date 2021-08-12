Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of VWDRY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 328,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,543. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

