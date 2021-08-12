VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $213.90 and last traded at $213.90. 850 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VGPBF. Barclays began coverage on VGP in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux downgraded VGP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get VGP alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.79.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. The company leases its properties to tenants in logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. It also offers asset and property management services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, greenery maintenance services, etc.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for VGP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.