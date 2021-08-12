Viacoin (VIA) Price Reaches $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001251 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $12.99 million and approximately $285,902.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.00373928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000459 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

