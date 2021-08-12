Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$317 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.01 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.29.

NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,791. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,806.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,318 shares of company stock worth $982,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

