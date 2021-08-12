Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VSCO. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded up $4.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.45. 32,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,670,084. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.