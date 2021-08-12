Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Now Covered by Telsey Advisory Group

Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

VSCO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded up $4.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.45. 32,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670,084. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

