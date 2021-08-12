VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIZ) Stock Price Up 0.8%

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIZ)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.89. 2,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.