VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSF) Trading Down 0.1%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSF) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.42 and last traded at $61.42. 1,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.46.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.32.

