VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $66.20. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $66.20, with a volume of 933 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

