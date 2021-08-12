Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Victrex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Victrex stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.29. Victrex has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $36.32.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

