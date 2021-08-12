VideoCoin (VID) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $37.05 million and approximately $34,696.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00032774 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00017570 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,239,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.