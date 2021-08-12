VIDT Datalink Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.18 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $23.68 million and $3.18 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001086 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00055483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.95 or 0.00868404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00109853 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00155159 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

