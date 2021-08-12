Vidulum Market Capitalization Tops $145,688.43 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 52.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $145,688.43 and approximately $1,036.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006282 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 65.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

