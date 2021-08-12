View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.80

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 23640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIEW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on View in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on View in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get View alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that View, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of View in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,836,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of View by 579.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,192 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of View by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,460,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,488 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of View by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,644,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of View in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,249,000. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.