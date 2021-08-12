Vigilare Wealth Management Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $7.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,299.94. The company had a trading volume of 95,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,476.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

