Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIND) Trading Down 5.5%

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIND) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 11,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 30,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

About Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIND)

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

