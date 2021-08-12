Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VFF shares. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 214.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,955 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,642,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 291,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 345.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 163,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFF opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $799.11 million, a P/E ratio of 493.75 and a beta of 3.67. Village Farms International has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

