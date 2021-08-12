VINchain (VIN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $258,280.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, VINchain has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $258,280.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00056566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.40 or 0.00900138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00111547 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002016 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

