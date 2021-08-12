Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Major Shareholder Sells $78,892,000.00 in Stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Virgin Investments Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00.

Shares of SPCE stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 22,556,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,177,504. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPCE. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

