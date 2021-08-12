Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Major Shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd Sells 3,750,000 Shares

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Virgin Investments Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00.

Virgin Galactic stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.94. 22,556,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,177,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.36. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPCE. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,506,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,548,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,402,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.