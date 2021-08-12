Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Shares of SPCE traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $26.56. 111,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,204,949. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

