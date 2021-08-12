Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE SPCE traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 111,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,204,949. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.90.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,352,000 after buying an additional 1,315,652 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after buying an additional 381,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after buying an additional 136,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,548,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

