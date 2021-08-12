Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ) Shares Up 2.2%

Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.48 and last traded at $37.56. 23,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 28,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.76.

