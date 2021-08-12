Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Raised by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.5% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.62.

NYSE:V traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.66. 534,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,311,210. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

