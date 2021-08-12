Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1,498.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,742 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.62.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.51. 599,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,311,210. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.50. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.