Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.33. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 224,856 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19.

About Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO)

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders. It operates through Pharmaceutical Operations and Clinical Operations segments. The Clinical Operations segment focuses on treating patients suffering from addiction and dependency.

