Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) rose 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 81,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 113,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Vizsla Silver in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

