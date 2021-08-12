VNT Chain Achieves Market Cap of $4.02 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $1.05 million worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.23 or 0.00870891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00108822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00156851 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

