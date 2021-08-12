Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 120.44 ($1.57). Vodafone Group shares last traded at GBX 119.98 ($1.57), with a volume of 49,987,470 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 174.42 ($2.28).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.74. The company has a market cap of £33.54 billion and a PE ratio of 399.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12). Also, insider Dame Clara Furse purchased 75,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

