Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.60

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 16086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voestalpine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.16.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.
About Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
