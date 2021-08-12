Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.60

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 16086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voestalpine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.16.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voestalpine AG will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

