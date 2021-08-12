VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 96.93% and a negative net margin of 52,866.67%.

Shares of VNRX stock remained flat at $$3.20 during trading on Thursday. 4,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,559. VolitionRx has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.49.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,319.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Guy Archibald Innes acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $173,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,484,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,863.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on August 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.