VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 96.93% and a negative net margin of 52,866.67%.
Shares of VNRX stock remained flat at $$3.20 during trading on Thursday. 4,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,559. VolitionRx has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.49.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, July 9th.
VolitionRx Company Profile
VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on August 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
