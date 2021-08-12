Volution Group (LON:FAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $506.00

Shares of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 506 ($6.61) and last traded at GBX 505 ($6.60), with a volume of 1157377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.53).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 443.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £997.92 million and a P/E ratio of 93.58.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

