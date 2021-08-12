Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of VNT stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,005. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.85. Vontier has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.