Vortex Defi (VTX) Market Cap Hits $37,526.17

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $37,526.17 and $7,577.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.