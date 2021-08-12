Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.28

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and traded as low as $8.82. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 76,265 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAE. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 79.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 1,318.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 106,260 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.