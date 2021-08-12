Voyager Token (VGX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.90 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $840.77 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for $3.78 or 0.00008571 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00055303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.68 or 0.00871687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00109905 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

