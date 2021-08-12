Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.56. Vroom has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vroom will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $472,111.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,957,774 shares of company stock valued at $85,524,962. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 63.0% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vroom by 171.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after buying an additional 410,158 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter worth approximately $10,536,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vroom by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after buying an additional 74,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

